Devotees attend a tribute to the victims of yesterday's shooting at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Campinas, Sao Paulo, Brazil, 12 December 2018. The attack was perpetrated yesterday after a midday mass when a 49 year old shooter opened fire against the devotees inside the church before committing suicide. EPA-EFE/ Denny Cesare

About 800 people gathered here Wednesday to pay tribute to those killed and wounded in a shooting at the Catholic Cathedral of this city of 1 million residents in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo.

The shooter opened fire inside the cathedral at the conclusion of a mid-day service on Tuesday and then killed himself when police arrived.