Citizens attend a 'Red Point' to register their Homeland ID in order to vote during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Edwigne Montilva

Citizens arrive to vote during the presidential election in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2018. Venezuela is holding presidential elections today. Much of Venezuela's opposition and many in the international community consider the election illegitimate. EPA-EFE/Edwigne Montilva

Electoral staff of a polling station audit the votes after the end of the electoral journey at the Andre Bello secondary school in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2018. The polling stations started closing progressively since 6 pm local time (22.00GMT) without official notice of the National Electoral Council (CNE). EPA-EFE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

Opposition presidential candidate Henri Falcon speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, 20 May 2018. Falcon stated that he will not recognize the results of today's presidential election due to alleged violations of pre-electoral agreements by re-election candidate and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. EPA-EFE/Cristian Hernandez

Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon announced Monday that he will not accept the results of the elections held Sunday because of repeated violations of pre-election agreements by the candidate for reelection, Nicolas Maduro.

"The process has serious questions on our part (...) and without a doubt the process lacks legitimacy and we do not accept this electoral process categorically," Falcon said at a press conference given before the results were known.