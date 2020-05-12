An outside view of the Fiorello H. La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performance in New York, New York, USA, 11 May 2020. EFE/EPA/Alba Vigaray

Long before Glee or Billy Elliot, 1980s blockbuster Fame captured the imagination of millions with a story about young artists who longed to be admitted to New York's legendary High School of Performing Arts, an institution that 40 years since the movie’s release is still thriving.

With over 3,000 students, the school, now called Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School after merging with another institution in 1984, has been described by alumni as a "lifesaver" and "the best place on the face of the Earth".