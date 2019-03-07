The families and survivors of the massacre of 45 indigenous people which took place on Dec. 22, 1997 in Acteal, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, demanded on Wednesday that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) produce a report to determine whether or not human rights were violated.
By publicly expressing their decision to follow this procedure in the case of the Acteal massacre before the IACHR, which admitted the case eight years and four months ago, they reiterated their rejection of the offer for an amicable solution proposed by the Mexican State.