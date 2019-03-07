Indigenous women from the community of Acteal participate in a rally heading to the place where 45 women, several men and children were killed on 1997 by a paramilitary group called 'Red Mask' in Acteal, Mexico, 08 March 2011. The event was held to commemorate the International Women's Day. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOYSES ZUNIGA SANTIAGO

Mexican indigenous women wait outside Mexican Supreme Court of Justice, where sentences of nine prisoners accused of participating in the killing of 45 Atzotzile Indians in December 1997 in the municipality of Acteal (southern Mexico) were overturned for inconsistencies in the process, in Mexico City, Mexico, 04 November 2009. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARIO GUZMAN

A group of Azotzile Indians, members of the Las Abejas Civil Association, commemorated the seventh anniversary of a massacre where 45 Indians lost their lives in Acteal, Chiapas, Mexico, Wednesday, 22 December 2004. The survivors of the killings in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, payed a tribute to the victims of the massacre allegedly perpetrated by a paramilitary group in 1997, where most of the dead were women and children. EPA-EFE/FILE/Pablo Virgen

The families and survivors of the massacre of 45 indigenous people which took place on Dec. 22, 1997 in Acteal, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, demanded on Wednesday that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) produce a report to determine whether or not human rights were violated.

By publicly expressing their decision to follow this procedure in the case of the Acteal massacre before the IACHR, which admitted the case eight years and four months ago, they reiterated their rejection of the offer for an amicable solution proposed by the Mexican State.