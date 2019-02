A crowd gathers at the site of chemical warehouse fire in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Medical officers collect blood samples from relatives for DNA testing at Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A charred car and other burned materials are stacked on the street after a fire at the site of chemical warehouse in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A medical officer collects blood samples from relatives for DNA testing at Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A firefighter monitors the site of a fire at a chemical warehouse in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh, Feb. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Faria Tasneem sensed trouble when her father did not answer her phone calls, despite several attempts to reach him.

Not picking up his daughter’s calls is unusual for Faisal Sarwar, who is a businessman in Bangladesh's Old Dhaka, parts of which lay in ruins after this week’s massive blaze.