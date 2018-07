Maksuda Begum, mother of one of the victims of the attack on Holey Artisan Bakery, cries and holds a portrait of her son, name Md Zakir Hossain Shawn as she comes to offer her tribute in Holey Artisan Cafe attack on its the second anniversary in Gulshan Dhaka, Bangladesh, Jul. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

Dhaka, July 24 (efe-epa) - The relief Sharmina Karim was feeling on Wednesday as she waited for her husband to walk out of jail a free man could not make up for the two years of stress and emotional trauma that she and her family has suffered since his detention.

Her husband, Hasnat Karim, who has been languishing in jail as a suspect in the attack on a cafe in Dhaka in 2016, was released along with a few other suspects on Monday, and Sharmina does not want to drag the issue any further.