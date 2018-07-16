Relatives of the 44 crew members of the Argentine submarine ARA San Juan, who disappeared last November in the South Atlantic, camp in front of the government headquarters, in the Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Jul. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/David Fernández

Relatives of the 44 crew members of the submarine ARA San Juan, which went missing in the Atlantic Ocean on Nov. 15, 2017, on Sunday marched from the Palace of the Argentine National Congress to the presidential palace Casa Rosada to call for an effective search for their loved ones.

"Eight months without any response. We are asking for a decree of necessity and urgency (NUD) and that the president (Mauricio Macri) and (defense minister) Oscar Aguad take responsibility," Lucia Zunda, sister of one of the missing members told EFE.