Relatives of the victims of the Lion Air plane crash holda banner and pictures of their relatives during a rally outside the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 December 2018. EPA/MAST IRHAM

Dozens of families of people who were aboard a Lion Air plane that crashed last month in Indonesia demonstrated in Jakarta on Thursday to urge the government and airline to continue their search for bodies.

Placards directed at Indonesian President Joko Widodo in front of the presidential palace stated that there were still 64 bodies yet to be recovered.