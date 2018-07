MH370 safety investigation reports in a pile during a media briefing at the Ministry of Transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Next of kin of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, hug at ministry of transport headquarters in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Families of Chinese passengers aboard flight MH370 rejected Monday a report released by the Malaysian authorities on the disappearance of the plane.

The Chinese families said that the Malaysian authorities were hiding information and that the passengers were alive.