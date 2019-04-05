You Weijie is constantly on the China police's radar but that doesn’t deter her from paying annual visit to the grave of her husband who was shot dead three decades ago during the Tiananmen Square carnage – one of the most sensitive issues for the Chinese authorities.
Like each year, You had bought a basket of flowers to be kept near Yang Minghu’s grave on Friday to mark the "Tomb-Sweeping Day", an equivalent of the "All Saints Day" in the west – when families visit the graves of their loved ones and tidy them up. The day usually falls on Apr. 4 or 5 every year.