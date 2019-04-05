A file picture shows a Chinese man speaks on his mobile phone as a People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier stand guard outside Tiananmen Square on the eve of the 29th anniversary of the 1989 June 4th Tiananmen Square protests in Beijing, China, Jun.3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

You Weijie is constantly on the China police's radar but that doesn’t deter her from paying annual visit to the grave of her husband who was shot dead three decades ago during the Tiananmen Square carnage – one of the most sensitive issues for the Chinese authorities.

Like each year, You had bought a basket of flowers to be kept near Yang Minghu’s grave on Friday to mark the "Tomb-Sweeping Day", an equivalent of the "All Saints Day" in the west – when families visit the graves of their loved ones and tidy them up. The day usually falls on Apr. 4 or 5 every year.