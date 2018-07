This photo, taken on Jul. 9, 2018 shows Suwicha Jitbarn, a teacher of the school Mae Sai Prasitsart where one of the rescued boys who was trapped in Tham Luang cave studies in Mae Sai, Thailand. EFE/Noel Caballero

Teachers and students of Mae Sai school Prasitsart on Jul. 9, 2018 await the return of their companion who was trapped in Tham Luang cave since Jun. 23, in Mae Sai, Thailand. EFE/Noel Caballero

Mae Sai Prasitsart school on Jul. 9, 2018, where one of the rescued boys who was trapped in a cave since Jun. 23 studies, in Mae Sai, Thailand. EFE/Noel Caballero

Parents heaved a sigh of relief when four boys were rescued from a cave in Thailand after spending more than two weeks inside, while operations resumed on Monday to rescue eight other boys and their coach who remain underground.

Suwicha Jitbarn, a teacher at the Mae Sai Prasitsart school, told EFE she had spoken with relatives of the victims on Monday morning.