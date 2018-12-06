Former President George W. Bush (center left) and his wife Laura (r) arrive for the funeral service for his father, former President George H.W. Bush, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, on Dec. 6, 2018. EFE-EPA/AARON M. SPRECHER

A police officer walks outside St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston on Dec. 6, 2018, where the funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush was being held. EFE-EPA/ Aaron M. Sprecher

US singer Reba McEntire (r) sings during the funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush on Dec. 6, 2018, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas. EFE-EPA/ David J. Phillip /**POOL**

Family members and close friends of former President George H.W. Bush attended an intimate funeral service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston on Thursday to bid farewell to "a gracious ... decent ... humble man."

After the funeral service, the president's remains were transported in a US-flag-draped casket to his final resting place at the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas, on board a train whose locomotive was dubbed "Bush4141," recalling the 41st US president who served from 1989-1993.