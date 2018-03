A picture of Stephen Hawking in zero gravity is displayed during his funeral at the church of St. Mary the Great in Cambridge, United Kingdom, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR UK AND IRELAND OUT

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Stephen Hawking during his funeral at the church of St. Mary the Great in Cambridge, United Kingdom, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR UK AND IRELAND OUT

British actor Eddie Redmayne gives a reading during the funeral of Stephen Hawking at the church of St. Mary the Great in Cambridge, United Kingdom, March 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR UK AND IRELAND OUT

Hundreds of family and friends, including actor Eddie Redmayne, who played Stephen Hawking in the 2014 biographical drama "The Theory of Everything," attended the renowned scientist's private funeral Saturday in Cambridge.

The service honoring Hawking was held at the University of Cambridge's St. Mary the Great church, even though the celebrated cosmologist and mathematician, who died on March 14 at age 76, was an atheist.