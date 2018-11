Relatives and friends of crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 victims gather on the deck of the Banjarmasin ship to pray and to pay their tribute at the site of the crash, off the coast of Tanjung Pakis, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Members of Indonesiam military and rescue teams gather on the deck of a ship to pray and to pay their tribute to the victims of the crashed Lion Air flight JT-610, at the site of the crash, off the coast of Tanjung Pakis, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Relatives and friends of crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 victims gather on the deck of a ship to pray and to pay their tribute at the site of the crash, off the coast of Tanjung Pakis, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Relatives and friends of crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 victims gather on the deck of a ship to pray and to to pay their tribute at the site of the crash, off the coast of Tanjung Pakis, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Relatives and friends of crashed Lion Air flight JT-610 victims gather on the deck of a ship to pray and to to pay their tribute at the site of the crash, off the coast of Tanjung Pakis, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

A memorial service was held Tuesday for the victims of a plane crash in Indonesia, which killed all 189 people on board.

Members of the Indonesian military and rescue teams gathered on the deck of a ship and said a prayer for the victims of crashed low-cost Lion Air flight JT-610 at the site of the crash, off the coast of Tanjung Pakis in West Java, an efe-epa journalist reported.