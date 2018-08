Late Dutch model Ivana Smit's family members Loes Smit (L) shows Ivana Smit funeral picture as she waits outside courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Late Dutch model Ivana Smit's grandfather Hendrik Smit (L), Loes Smit (C) and her uncle Fred Agenjo (R) waiting outside courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Late Dutch model Ivana Smit's grandfather Hendrik Smit (not seen) shows his late grandaughter Ivana Smit picture as he waits outside courthouse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Family of 18-year-old Dutch model who fell to her death rule out suicide

The family of an 18-year-old Dutch model who died in December last year after falling from a 20th storey apartment in Kuala Lumpur rejected the possibility of suicide on Friday.

Some of Ivana Smit's relatives, including her grandfather, were present at the Coroner's Court in Kuala Lumpur on Friday as the inquest into her death continued.