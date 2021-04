Protestors gather outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office to call for the release of the body cam footage of deputies killing Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, 26 April 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Protestors gather outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office to call for the release of the body cam footage of deputies killing Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, 26 April 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter (C), who is representing the family of Andrew Brown, speaks outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, 26 April 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, who is representing the family of Andrew Brown, speaks outside the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, 26 April 2021. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

The family of Andrew Brown, an African American who was shot to death, presumably by several sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, last week, on Monday claimed that his death was an "execution."

One of the family's lawyers, Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, said as much at a press conference after which Brown's relatives were allowed to view a 20-second video clip concerning the incident that still has not yet been made public.