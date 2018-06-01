Lidia Gonzalez (C) mother of Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, who died in the US, await the arrival of her coffin at a chapel of the customs in Guatemala City on May 31, 2017. Twenty-year-old Gomez died last week during a clash between a group of immigrants and US Border Patrol agents. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

Lidia Gonzalez (2R) and Gilberto Gomez (R, back), the parents of Guatemalan immigrant Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, who died in the US, await the arrival of her coffin at a chapel of the customs in Guatemala City on May 31, 2017. Twenty-year-old Gomez died last week during a clash between a group of immigrants and US Border Patrol agents. EFE-EPA/Esteban Biba

The family of Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, the 20-year-old Guatemalan woman who died in the US in a Border Patrol operation, on Thursday received her remains at the customs office of La Aurora International Airport in this capital.

While her siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins awaited the arrival of Gomez's coffin, the parents of the young migrant - Lidia and Gilberto - went to the unloading area in the company of Guatemala's consul in El Paso, Texas, Tekandi Paniagua, and Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Cesar Garcia.