The family of Claudia Patricia Gomez Gonzalez, the 20-year-old Guatemalan woman who died in the US in a Border Patrol operation, on Thursday received her remains at the customs office of La Aurora International Airport in this capital.
While her siblings, aunts, uncles and cousins awaited the arrival of Gomez's coffin, the parents of the young migrant - Lidia and Gilberto - went to the unloading area in the company of Guatemala's consul in El Paso, Texas, Tekandi Paniagua, and Deputy Foreign Minister Pablo Cesar Garcia.