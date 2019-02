Friends and colleagues of a Kenyan activist Caroline Mwatha, who had been found dead six days after she went missing, protest outside of a morgue where her body was found, in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Family of Kenyan activist whose body turned up at morgue calls for autopsy

Family members and colleagues of a Kenyan activist known for denouncing extra-judicial killings whose body turned up at a morgue called for an autopsy on Wednesday because they do not believe the police version of what happened to her.

Caroline Mwatha's body was found at a morgue Tuesday in the capital Nairobi after she went missing for a week. Police say the activist died after undergoing a failed abortion.