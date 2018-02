Former US Marine Kenneth Franklin Shinzato (3-L) is escorted by police officers from Uruma Police Station in Uruma, Okinawa, southwestern Japan, May 20, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HITOSHI MAESHIRO

The family of a woman who was murdered on the Japanese island of Okinawa by a ex-US marine, sentenced to life in jail, was set to ask the United States government for compensation.

In December, Kenneth Franklin Shinzato, 34, was handed a life sentence for the rape and murder of 20-year-old Rina Shimabukuro in April 2016, and was also ordered to pay compensation, which his defense team says he cannot pay, the slain woman's family lawyer said on Monday.