Former US astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person to walk on the moon, delivers a speech at an international scientist event in Valencia on Jul. 26, 2005. EPA-EFE FILE/KAI FOERSTERLING

A NASA handout photo dated Jul. 20, 1969 showing Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong inside the lunar module after his historic walk on the surface of the moon. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A NASA handout photo dated Jul. 20, 1969 showing Apollo 11 astronaut Edwin 'Buzz' Aldrin standing by the US flag planted on the surface of the moon. EPA-EFE FILE/NASA/HO EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The personal collection of US astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the Moon exactly 49 years ago on Friday, is to be auctioned by his family.

Containing over 2,000 items, the collection will go on sale in a series of three auctions with the first in November and another two in May and November next year, Dallas-based Heritage Auctions said in a statement.