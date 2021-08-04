Victor Fernandez, lawyer for the family of Berta Caceres, offers statements to the press today, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 03 August 2021. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Bertha Zuniga (L), daughter of activist Berta Caceres (R, in frame) and coordinator of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras, speaks during a press conference at the Casa de la Memoria in Guatemala City, Guatemala, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/Esteban Biba

Students of the National Autonomous University of Honduras hold an image of murdered Honduran environmentalist Berta Caceres in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 02 March 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

The family of slain Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres demanded Tuesday that Roberto David Castillo be given the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for his role in the murder.

Cáceres, co-founder of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH) and winner of the Goldman prize for environmental defenders, was shot dead on March 2, 2016 at her home in La Esperanza. A guest in her house, the Mexican environmentalist Gustavo Castro, was also shot but played dead and survived.