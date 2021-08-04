The family of slain Honduran environmentalist Berta Cáceres demanded Tuesday that Roberto David Castillo be given the maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for his role in the murder.
Cáceres, co-founder of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH) and winner of the Goldman prize for environmental defenders, was shot dead on March 2, 2016 at her home in La Esperanza. A guest in her house, the Mexican environmentalist Gustavo Castro, was also shot but played dead and survived.