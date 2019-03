General view of the El Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) memorial complex in the town of San Lorenzo del Escorial, 40 km off Madrid, Spain, Aug. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/J.J GUILLEN

The family of former military dictator Gen. Francisco Franco announced Thursday it will lodge a second appeal at the Supreme Court over the government's plan to exhume his body.

Franco’s grandchildren said in a letter addressed to the government, seen by EFE, that the appeal was intended to block a decision taken by the executive on Feb. 15 to remove the body from the triumphalist Valley of the Fallen monument.