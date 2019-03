Children place a floral tribute near the scene of the fatal shooting at 24 Oktoberplein, in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen (2-R) places a floral tribute near the scene of the fatal shooting at 24 Oktoberplein, in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Relatives of a man suspected of carrying out a shooting on a tram in the Dutch city of Utrecht, which killed three people, have said they do not believe his motive was terror-related, Turkish state-run news agency Anadolu reported Tuesday.

The alleged shooter, identified as 37-year-old Turkish national Gökmen Tanis, wounded five others inside the tram on Monday before he was caught by the police and taken into custody along with other two people.