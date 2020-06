George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd (white t-shirt) joins protesters as they gather at the site of George Floyd's May 25 death in police custody, on the seventh day of protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd (white t-shirt) joins protesters as they gather at the site of George Floyd's May 25 death in police custody, on the seventh day of protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

George Floyd's brother Terrence Floyd (white t-shirt) addresses protesters as they gather at the site of George Floyd's May 25 death in police custody, on the seventh day of protests in Minneapolis, Minnesota, 01 June 2020. EFE/EPA/CRAIG LASSIG

The independent autopsy ordered by the family of George Floyd, the African American man who died exactly a week ago while being arrested by white Minneapolis cops, confirms that he lost his life from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure."

According to the forensic exam, "neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain" was found to be the cause of death, Floyd family attorney Benjamin Crump, who specializes in civil rights cases, said at a press conference on Monday.