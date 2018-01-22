Relatives and supporters of Venezuelan police officer Oscar Perez gather in a Caracas cemetery on Jan. 21, 2018, to honor his memory with a Mass at his burial site. EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

Relatives and dozens of supporters of Venezuelan police officer Oscar Perez, who mutinied against the Nicolas Maduro government, paid their final respects to him at a Mass at a Caracas cemetery early Sunday morning, although he was buried by the authorities with only two family members present.

A priest paid tribute to the "memory" of the 36-year-old policeman, killed last Monday by government security forces along with six of his insurrectionist group, and acknowledged "his ideals of freedom and justice," EFE learned.