Chinese workers make red lanterns at a private lantern factory ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, in Tuntou village, Hebei province, China, Jan 18, 2019 (issued Jan 22, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Chinese worker puts the finishing touches to a red lantern at a private lantern factory ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, in Tuntou village, Hebei province, China, Jan 18, 2019 (issued Jan 22, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

A Chinese worker makes red lanterns at a private lantern factory ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival, in Tuntou village, Hebei province, China, Jan 18, 2019 (issued Jan 22, 2019). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Surrounded by bright red and gold lanterns, workers in the Chinese village of Tuntou were Tuesday busy preparing for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Tuntou, in Hebei province, is famous for the 500-year-old tradition of making by hand these decorations, which people use to hang in their homes, streets and businesses for good luck, fortune and prosperity.