Eve Crowley, then the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization's representative for Chile, on Feb. 15, 2018, in Santiago announces plans for a regional conference in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on March 5-8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Elvis Gonzalez

An increase in the number of people suffering from hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean, now totaling 39 million, is a cause of concern for the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), according to its deputy representative for that region.

Eve Crowley, who is in Montevideo to present a book commemorating FAO's 68 years in Uruguay, described the current situation in the region in an interview with EFE.