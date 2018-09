Piglets stand in a shed of a pig farm in the federal state of Brandenburg, near Berlin, Germany, Jan. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARKUS HEINE ATTENTION: due to the anonymisation of the owners identify numbers are blurred.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization Wednesday began a three-day emergency meeting in Bangkok to formulate a regional response to outbreaks of African swine fever in China in late August.

The meeting brought together veterinary epidemiologists and laboratory experts with others from regulatory agencies for the prevention and control of pests from nine countries neighboring China, all of whom considered that there was a risk of a possible spread of the disease.