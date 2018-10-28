Brazilian progressive presidential candidate Fernando Haddad (R) during his last campaign act before tomorrow's second round of the presidential election, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 27, 018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

The right-wing candidate for the Presidency of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, during a press conference, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO LACERDA

People participate in a motorcycle caravan in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Oct. 27, 2018 to support far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro a day ahead of the second round of the presidential election. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Ultra right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro is expected to win Brazil's presidential election on Oct. 28 with a vote that will fall between 54 percent and 56.8 percent, according to the last three electoral surveys released Saturday.

The survey conducted by MDA awarded Bolsonaro the highest rate of support with 56.8 percent compared to 43.2 percent for the progressive Fernando Haddad of the Workers Party and who replaced Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as candidate after the latter was jailed for corruption.