Phillip Galea arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 07 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An Australian court on Friday sentenced far-right extremist Phillip Galea to 12 years in prison for plotting terror attacks against groups associated with the political left in Melbourne in 2016, police said Friday.

Last year a jury found Galea guilty of planning to attack venues such as the Victorian Trades Hall in Carlton and the Melbourne Anarchist Club, for which he searched the internet for information on methods to prepare smoke bombs and tried to recruit activists. EFE-EPA