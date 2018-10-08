French Member of Parliament and president of the far-right 'Rassemblement National' party, Marine Le Pen (R), shake hand with Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Premier, Matteo Salvini (L), as they attend 'the economic growth and social prospects in a Europe of nations' meeting, in Rome, Italy, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Premier, Matteo Salvini (L) speaks to the media next to French Member of Parliament and president of the far-right 'Rassemblement National' party, Marine Le Pen (R), as they attend 'the economic growth and social prospects in a Europe of nations' meeting, in Rome, Italy, Oct. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Two of Europe's most prominent far-right leaders met in Rome Monday to launch a political campaign aimed at swinging European Union politics towards nationalism in the parliamentary elections in the coming year.

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, and Marine Le Pen, head of the National Rally, formerly known as the National Front before it underwent a rebranding in a bid to shirk off associations of racism and anti-Semitism, said they would pursue a revolution to for greater national sovereignty in Europe.