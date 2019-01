Frank Magnitz of the Alternative for Germany party (AfD) speaks during a session of the German 'Bundestag' parliament in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

A regional far-right leader in Germany was seriously injured following an allegedly politically-motivated attack carried out by a group of masked men in the northwestern city of Bremen, party officials said Tuesday.

Frank Magnitz, Alternative for Germany's leader in Bremen and a member of the national parliament, the Bundestag, was assaulted Monday by three masked men, who allegedly knocked the politician unconscious with a block of wood before kicking him in the head.