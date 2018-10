French police investigators leave the headquarters of far-left political party 'La France Insoumise' after a police search in Paris, France, Oct 16, 2018. Melenchon's party is under police investigation on suspicions of fictitious jobs of parliamentary collaborators at the European Parliament. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers a speech at the plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Sep 11, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/PATRICK SEEGER

The leader of France's far-right National Rally party said Wednesday that France was becoming an authoritarian country and wagered that Hungary was more democratic.

Marine Le Pen made her comments in response to raids ordered by the Paris public prosecutor's office on the headquarters of left-wing party La France Insoumise (Unbowed France) and the private residences of some of its high-ranking members, including that of its leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.