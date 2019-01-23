Lawmakers belonging to the German far-right party Alternative for Germany on Wednesday left the premises of Bavaria's regional parliament during a memorial event paying tribute to the millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust.

A majority of AfD MPs decided to stand up and leave their seats to protest remarks made by the former president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Charlotte Knobloch, in which she confronted the far-right party's whitewashing of Nazism and urged other parties to defend democracy.