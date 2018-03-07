Presidential candidate of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC), formerly the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, Rodrigo Londoño, speaks to the media in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The presidential candidate of Colombia's FARC, Rodrigo Londoño, known as "Timochenko" while he was a leftist guerrilla, is undergoing heart surgery after a bout of angina, personnel at Bogota's Shaio Hospital - where he was admitted - confirmed to EFE on Wednesday.

Londoño entered the hospital last Thursday complaining of angina and suffering from chronic lung problems - "a type of emphysema" - the medical center said Tuesday evening, adding that he would undergo heart surgery when he was determined to be stable enough.