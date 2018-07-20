A landmine clearance officer belonging to the HALO Trust works during demining efforts next to an abandoned church at Qasr al Yahud baptism site on the Jordan River, near the West Bank city of Jericho, Mar. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ATEF SAFADI

Dissident factions of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia burned a vehicle of the British NGO The HALO Trust which was carrying four staff deployed for demining work in the central department of Meta, Colombian military official said Thursday.

The VII Infantry Brigade of the National Army of Colombia said in a statement that "the terrorist action" occurred on Wednesday in Santander village, part of Uribe municipality, where men from the 40th Front of the FARC dissident group stopped the vehicle and forced four people out before burning it.