A former FARC fighter works at the village of Llano Grande, in the municipality of Dabeiba, Colombia, Sep. 21, 2018. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Raul Rosende, the chief of verification for the UN Mission in Colombia, speaks during a commemorative event at the village of Llano Grande, in the municipality of Dabeiba, Colombia, Sep. 21, 2018. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Former FARC combatant Fancy Orrego, aka "Erika", participates in a commemorative act for peace at the village of Llano Grande, in the municipality of Dabeiba, Colombia, Sep. 21, 2018. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Former FARC combatant Isaias Trujillo (L) speaks during a commemorative event at the village of Llano Grande, in the municipality of Dabeiba, Colombia, Sep. 21, 2018. EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Some 150 ex-combatants of the FARC guerrillas Friday commemorated the International Day of Peace in the northwest municipality of Dabeiba with the purpose of "living without hatred" and continuing building the "roads of peace".

In the Llano Grande farmhouse, where one of the Territorial Training and Reintegration Spaces (ETCR) is located, ex-guerrillas, public forces and civil society participated in an event led by the UN that reaffirmed the commitment to work on reconciliation.