Leaders of the political party that succeeded the now-demobilized FARC guerrilla group hold a press conference in Bogota after appearing before Colombia's truth commission on Friday, June 29. EFE-EPA/Leonardo Munoz

Leaders of the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) appeared for the first time on Friday before the truth commission examining the Andean nation's decades-long internal conflict.

Rodrigo Londoño, better known by the nom de guerre "Timochenko," said he and his colleagues presented "the historic reasons that guided" the rebels' actions during the war.