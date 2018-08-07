The outgoing President of Colombia said Monday that the greatest achievement of his administration, which will conclude its term on Tuesday, is the signing of the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), while he also lamented the murders of social leaders in the country.
"No peace is perfect, nor easy to consolidate, especially in our country, affected by so many forms of violence. The assassinations of social leaders are a pain with which I am left with," said Juan Manuel Santos in his last address on television as president of Colombia.