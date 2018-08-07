President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos (L), speaks during an event to open bidding for the first line of the Bogota metro system, in Bogota, Colombia, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks during the begining of the Forum on Strengthening Control Organisms in Bogota, Colombia, on 6 August 2018. Santos said on his last day in office that corruption is the worst form of violence in the world. The "Forum on Strengthening Control Organisms in Colombia" is convened by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the General Comptroller of the Republic and the Attorney General's Office. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

A handout photo made available by the Colombian Presidency shows the President of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, during his last speech as president that was broadcast on television in Bogota, Colombia, 06 August 2018. Santos said that the greatest achievement of his Government is the signature of the peace with the FARC guerrilla. EPA-EFE/EFRAIN HERRERA / HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The outgoing President of Colombia said Monday that the greatest achievement of his administration, which will conclude its term on Tuesday, is the signing of the peace agreement with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), while he also lamented the murders of social leaders in the country.

"No peace is perfect, nor easy to consolidate, especially in our country, affected by so many forms of violence. The assassinations of social leaders are a pain with which I am left with," said Juan Manuel Santos in his last address on television as president of Colombia.