The former number two of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who was a leading figure in the conclusive peace talks with the government in 2016 said Thursday he is taking up arms once again.

Iván Márquez, real name Luciano Marín Arango, appeared in a video dated 29 August in which he is flanked by around 20 armed militants. He said the group was somewhere near the Inírida river, located in the far southeast of the country in an Amazonian region near the borders of Venezuela and Brazil.