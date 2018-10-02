Indian farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Union protest at the Delhi Gazipur Border during their march to New Delhi, India, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian police personnel stand to stop the farmers from the Bhartiya Kisan Union at the Delhi Gazipur Border during their march to New Delhi, India, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

One of the injured being shifted to an ambulance during the farmer's protest by the Bhartiya Kisan Union at the Delhi Gazipur Border during their march to New Delhi, India, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Around 30,000 farmers protested on Tuesday on the border between the Indian states of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to demand loan waivers, and clashed with police after being denied entry into the Indian capital.

The march, which started more than a week ago in the northern city of Haridwar and is led by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Indian Farmers Union), also raised demands of subsidies in electricity and diesel tariffs and is one of the many initiatives launched in recent months to demand aid for the agriculture sector, deeply affected by debt and weather conditions.