Uruguayan agricultural producers demonstrate in Montevideo on Jan. 23, 2018, to demand improvements in conditions to promote profitability in the agricultural sector. EFE/Raul Martinez

Thousands of independent Uruguayan farmers on Tuesday launched a massive protest against the government to demand improvements in conditions to promote profitability in the agricultural sector.

Since early January, the producers have been gathering in central Durazno province to stage a series of protests to demand improvements in competitiveness and lower production costs.