An Indian farmer, Chetram speaks after casting his vote in a farm in Chhata, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian farmer, Kishan speaks after casting his vote in a farm in Chhata, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian farmer harvest the crop in a farm in Chhata, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian farmer, Radhe Shyam Rawat speaks after casting his vote in a farm in Chhata, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian farmer, Kishan shows his ink marked finger after casting his vote in a farm in Chhata, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/RAJAT GUPTA

The discontent of farmers, the largest workforce in India, might prove decisive in the ongoing general elections, where the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is looking to win a second term in power.

In the rural areas of the Mathura district in northern India, voting day - earlier this week - had coincided with the harvesting period of the wheat crop, but could not deter angry farmers from queuing up to vote.