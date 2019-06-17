New York fashion designer and socialite Gloria Vanderbilt died Monday, her son, well-known CNN cable news host Anderson Cooper, said. She was 95.

Cooper, in announcing her death from stomach cancer, emphasized the "extraordinary" personality of his mother, who experienced a significant amount of both triumph and tragedy in her life, first rocketing to fame in 1934 as a 10-year-old amid a bitter and sensational custody fight between her mother and aunt after the death of her father, who before he died in 1925 had lavishly squandered and gambled away a $25 million fortune inherited from his grandfather and father, railroad magnates Cornelius Vanderbilt Sr. and Jr., but left Gloria a $5 million trust fund.