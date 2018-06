The storefront of the Kate Spade on Newbury Street in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 05 June 2018. The fashion designer Kate Spade was found deceased in her New York City apartment earlier in the day. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

Members of New York's Chief Medical Examiner office transport the body of designer Kate Spade from her apartment building after she reportedly committed suicide in New York, New York, USA, 05 June 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Well-known fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York apartment on Tuesday in what appears to be a suicide, according to police.

Spade, born Kate Brosnahan 55 years ago in Kansas City, Missouri, was found by her housekeeper about 10.20am in her Park Avenue apartment, where she had apparently hanged herself.