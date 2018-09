An undated handout image released on 21 September 2018 by the Australian National University (ANU) shows an organically preserved Dickinsonia fossil from the White Sea area of Russia. A student scientist has found fat in ancient fossils, solving a 558-million-year riddle and ending a global paleontology feud over the creature's origins. EPA-EFE/ANU/Ilya Bobrovskiy) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

An undated handout image released on 21 September 2018 by the Australian National University (ANU) shows an organically preserved Dickinsonia fossil from the White Sea area of Russia. A student scientist has found fat in ancient fossils, solving a 558-million-year riddle and ending a global paleontology feud over the creature's origins. EPA-EFE/ANU/Ilya Bobrovskiy) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

An undated handout image released on 21 September 2018 by the Australian National University (ANU) shows an organically preserved Dickinsonia fossil from the White Sea area of Russia. A student scientist has found fat in ancient fossils, solving a 558-million-year riddle and ending a global paleontology feud over the creature's origins. EPA-EFE/ANU/Ilya Bobrovskiy) HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO SALES

Fat molecules found inside a fossil confirmed that a creature called Dickinsonia inhabited the Earth some 558 million years ago, making it the oldest known animal on the planet, according to a study published Friday.

"The fossil fat molecules that we've found prove that animals were large and abundant 558 million years ago, millions of years earlier than previously thought," Jochen Brocks of the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra said in a statement.