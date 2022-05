A view on 13 May 2022 of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana. EFE/Yander Zamora

Another person has died of injuries received in the May 6 explosion at Havana's Hotel Saratoga, bringing the total number of fatalities to 46, the Cuban government said Friday.

Thirteen people remain hospitalized, while 40 others have been treated and released, according to figures from the health ministry.