Photograph taken with a drone Jan. 21,2019 that shows the place where the clandestine hydrocarbon seizure that exploded on jan. 18, 2019 was located in Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo state, Mexico. EPA-EFE/MLA

The Secretary of Health Jorge Alcocer speaks about the pipeline blast, during a press conference on Monday in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

Photo taken from the explosión on Jan. 18, 2019 in Tlahuililpan, in the state of Hidalgo, Mexico. Fatalities from Mexico pipeline blast climb to 115 EPA- EFE/Oasa

The death toll from a pipeline explosion in the central state of Hidalgo caused by an illegal tap has increased to 115, Mexico's health secretary said Monday.

Jorge Alcocer said that only one person had died since Saturday, while 30 remain hospitalized, three at a specialized facility in Galveston, Texas.