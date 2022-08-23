The top US epidemiologist and the most visible face of the Joe Biden administration's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, announced Monday that he will step down from his post in December with the intention of taking advantage of what he has learned in his long career to continue contributing to the advancement of science and public health.

The 81-year-old expert in immunology said in a statement that although he would be leaving his present position, "I am not retiring," adding that after more than 50 years of government service he is planning to continue with the "next phase" of his career while he still has enough energy and passion to do so.