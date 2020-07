FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing on 'Oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation' on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 05 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

FBI Director Christopher Wray prepares to testify before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on 'Threats to the Homeland' in the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, DC, USA, 05 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Acts of espionage and theft of information by the Chinese government pose the greatest long-term threat to the United States' future, the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday.

In a speech at the Hudson Institute, a well-known Washington-based think tank, FBI Director Christopher Wray analyzed US-China relations, which are at a low point both politically and commercially. EFE-EPA